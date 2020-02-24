Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.21. 4,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,244. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

