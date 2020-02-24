BAE Systems’ (BAESF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.