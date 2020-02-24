Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $156.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $161.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 121.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

