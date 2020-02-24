Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli Purchases 15,368 Shares

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64.

NYSE BKR traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $19.48. 8,334,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $46,880,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

