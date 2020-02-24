Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,679,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,095,000 after buying an additional 224,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,444,000 after buying an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,383,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,440,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,495 shares of company stock worth $3,292,291. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 2,852,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.