Banano One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,568.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $673,321.00 and approximately $13,568.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

