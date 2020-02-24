Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.46% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $114,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter worth $15,140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $5,085,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. 11,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,360. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

