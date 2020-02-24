Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,626 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,024,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,580,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

