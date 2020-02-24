Bank of America Downgrades AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Neutral

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.50. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

COLD opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.52.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

