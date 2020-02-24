Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Increases Dividend to €0.18 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BIRG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 3.78 ($0.05). The stock had a trading volume of 715,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,691. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.27.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

