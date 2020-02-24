Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $50,268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 791,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 578,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $23,877,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.13. 5,073,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

