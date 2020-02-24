Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

MRK stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

