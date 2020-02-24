Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $137.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.