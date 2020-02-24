Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

