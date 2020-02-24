Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

