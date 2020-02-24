Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 288,252 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,955,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

