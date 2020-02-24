Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 60,191 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

