Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 34,240 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

