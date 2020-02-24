Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 81,471 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

