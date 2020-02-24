Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $11.13 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

