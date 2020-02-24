Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $13.81 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,000. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB opened at $210.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $611.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,030,985. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.