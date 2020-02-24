Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $16.64 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.