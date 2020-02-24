Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $19.70 Million in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 416,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,703,000. Logitech International accounts for 1.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.25% of Logitech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $42.46 on Monday. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,596,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock worth $5,659,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

