Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $3.58 Million in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

Shares of CME stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.60. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

