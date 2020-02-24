Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $4.29 Million in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $75.81 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

