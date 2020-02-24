Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $4.42 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

