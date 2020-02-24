Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $4.51 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $134.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

