Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $5.61 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.