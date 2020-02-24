Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $11.09 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

