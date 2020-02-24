Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $11.51 Million Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,902 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,000. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $372.95 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

