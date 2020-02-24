Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 364,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 155,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

