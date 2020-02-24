Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Shares of EL stock opened at $209.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

