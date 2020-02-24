Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $156.93 on Monday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

