Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,102 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

