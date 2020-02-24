Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,941 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $321.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

