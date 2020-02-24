Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.