Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $64.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.