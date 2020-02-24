Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $6 Million Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.28 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

