Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $129.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

