Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

