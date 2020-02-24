Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,018,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ opened at $230.27 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

