Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,430 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 685,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 639,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

