Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 319,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $61.30 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

