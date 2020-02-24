Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

