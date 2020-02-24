Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,575,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,760,000. UBS Group accounts for about 4.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.13% of UBS Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,079 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,680,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

