Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,975 shares of company stock worth $16,437,100. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

