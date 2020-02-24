Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 332,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $29.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

