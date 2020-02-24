Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

