Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $94.96 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

