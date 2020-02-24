Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,586,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,483.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,459.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,307.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,042.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

